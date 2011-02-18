Digital River rolls out New Reports

News from both eSellerate and SWReg. Both of these Digital River software ecommerce platforms have sent notice that they will be rolling out new "Business Intelligence" reports come April 1st. As they've used that same name on both platforms could this finally be the start of some commonality between two of Digital River's many ecommerce platforms? We will find out soon!Here's the note from eSellerate:-------We know you need quick access to comprehensive data and insightful reporting. We also know that you need to spend your time on proactive efforts to increase your revenue. Our new reporting system will do that—providing access to actionable data to give you increased insight into managing your business. You will have more ways to look at trends in your business and take action to grow your sales. Our goal is provide you with access to what you need, when you need it.While the new Business Intelligence Reporting will provide you with quick access to the data you need, we know that with any change, you may have questions about this new solution. To assist you in the transition to the new Business Intelligence reporting happening on April 1, 2011, we will be here to answer any questions you might have.