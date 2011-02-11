Software Marketing Resource Articles: iPortis pull the plug on PayPal You wrote the code, now how do you sell it?

iPortis, one of the e-commerce companies that software vendors use to sell their products have taken the unusual step on pulling the plug on their PayPal integration. We've all had customer service nightmares with big companies but it's not that often that these get reflected in business arrangements.Here's what iPortis had to say...---This message is to let you know about changes to our platform starting on February 13th at midnight (EST).As you are aware, we offer your customers a wide range of purchase methods to make the purchase of your products as easy as possible.Over the last 6 months, we have been working with PayPal to improve our relationship with them, as the level of customer service and support we have received from them over the last few years has been less than we would have expected, or hoped.We have decided to move away from offering PayPal as a purchase option at this time until they are able to demonstrate they are capable of providing the level of service we require in order to provide you the best service possible. We will continue to work with PayPal going forward in order to possibly provide it as a payment option in the near future, and will keep you updated with our progress.In order to continue to provide you the best service possible, we have recently launched a service option that will allow you to process PayPal orders through your own PayPal account, and leverage iPortis.com to provide a fill-service fulfillment option so that our system can create an Order ID number, registration codes, and use our reporting system as well.To learn more about this service, please visit http://www.iportis.com/fulfillment.php