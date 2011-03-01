SoftwareMarketingResource

Software Marketing Resource Articles: Upcoming Software Conferences

You wrote the code, now how do you sell it?

Tuesday, March 1, 2011

Upcoming Software Conferences

This season's upcoming software conferences are as follows:

Affiliate Summit East 2011
New York, NY
August 21-23, 2011
http://www.affiliatesummit.com/

WordCamp
Conferences several locations
Seattle, Washington, April 16, 2011
Atlanta, Georgia, May 6-7, 2011
Orange, California, May 14, 2011
Raleigh, North Carolina, May 21-22, 2011
http://central.wordcamp.org/schedule/

ISDEF Spring 2011
Independent Software Developers Forum
Kiev, Ukraine
April 22-24, 2011
http://www.isdef.org/en/conference/

Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference 2011
Los Angeles, California
July 10-14, 2011
http://www.digitalwpc.com/

Business of Software 2011
Boston, Massachusetts
October 24-26, 2011
http://blog.businessofsoftware.org/2011/01/business-of-s
oftware-2011-dates-announced.html

European Software Conference
London, England
November 19-20, 2011
http://www.euroconference.org/

SIC
Software Industry Conference
TBD - After 20 years the conference may not go ahead this year
http://sic.org/
Posted by Nico Westerdale at 10:41 AM
Labels:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Log In or Sign Up to hide these ads.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom) Subscribe to FeedSubscribe to Feed

Iconico, Inc. Software Stores

Accurate Design and Development Software

24 Hour Discount Deals on Fantastic Software Applications

Iconico, Inc. Software Services

You Wrote the Code, Now How do you Sell it?

Our Official Blog

© copyright 2004-2010 Iconico, Inc. All Rights Reserved