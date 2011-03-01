Tuesday, March 1, 2011
Upcoming Software Conferences
This season's upcoming software conferences are as follows:
Affiliate Summit East 2011
New York, NY
August 21-23, 2011
http://www.affiliatesummit.com/
WordCamp
Conferences several locations
Seattle, Washington, April 16, 2011
Atlanta, Georgia, May 6-7, 2011
Orange, California, May 14, 2011
Raleigh, North Carolina, May 21-22, 2011
http://central.wordcamp.org/schedule/
ISDEF Spring 2011
Independent Software Developers Forum
Kiev, Ukraine
April 22-24, 2011
http://www.isdef.org/en/conference/
Microsoft Worldwide Partner Conference 2011
Los Angeles, California
July 10-14, 2011
http://www.digitalwpc.com/
Business of Software 2011
Boston, Massachusetts
October 24-26, 2011
http://blog.businessofsoftware.org/2011/01/business-of-s
oftware-2011-dates-announced.html
European Software Conference
London, England
November 19-20, 2011
http://www.euroconference.org/
SIC
Software Industry Conference
TBD - After 20 years the conference may not go ahead this year
http://sic.org/
Posted by Nico Westerdale at 10:41 AM
Labels: conferences
0 comments:
