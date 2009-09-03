Thursday, September 3, 2009
ASP Launches New Blog
The Association of Shareware Professionals (ASP) has launched a new blog. The first post, "What would you do differently if you had to start your software story again" is the first in many from the wide reaching shareware community that make up the ASP's membership. Ive been a long time ASP member, and recently an ASP board member, and have found it invaluable for the professional software developer. Read the ASP Blog here
Posted by Nico Westerdale at 4:42 PM
