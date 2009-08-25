Video 1: Getting Niche Ideas

Dr Andy Williams is offering a free Affiliate Site Blueprint.This course includes an 180 page manual and 15 videos and it's free!The following videos are part of the Affiliate Site Blueprint Course that you can download or read online.This video explores a number of ways to find ideas for your niche sites.This video shows you how to check up on merchants in your niche. Are there any, and are they any good?There’s no point creating an affiliate site if there is no demand for the products in the niche. This video shows you how to check the demand of a product (and niche) before you do all of the hard work.How do you know what people are searching for? This tutorial shows you how to use the power of Wordtracker to find exactly that.This video looks at how to choose main pages for your website.This video looks at setting up a site blueprint, so that your site can be mapped out before you start the hard work of adding the content.Being organized in site development will speed up development time.This video shows how you can easily find the low competition phrases in your keyword research database. These low competition phrases make excellent starting points in building a site as it is possible to rank highly for them relatively quickly.One of the best ways of ensuring your content is valuable and informative is to answer real questions asked by real searchers. This video shows how to find those phrases.This video shows you a number of sources of real questions people ask in your niche.Proof that themeing your content is coming in a later video, but for now, how do you find the best words to use to theme your content? Well this video shows you one method that uses your existing keyword research.In the last video I showed you how to find theme words in your keyword research database. In this video, I show you how to mine the top ranking pages in Google for a much more comprehensive list of highly targeted and relevant theme words.This video shows you how to export a site blueprint from KRA Pro so that you can do something useful with the blueprint – create the content.This video shows real data from my own sites highlighting the effectiveness of themeing in getting targeted traffic to your web content.Do you want to build one large site in your niche? This video shows you how to select the main categories for your site.If you want to build smaller niche sites, that’s easy too. Just specialize in a small part of the niche – this video shows an example.