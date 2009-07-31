SoftwareMarketingResource

Friday, July 31, 2009

Software Industry Conference 2009

This year's 2009 Software Industry Conference was no disappointment. With some great speakers and great company it was an excellent chance to put some faces to names that we knew only by email and newsgroup postings.

This year we spent a lot of time talking in the hospitality suites, here's who was on hand:


Nico and Roger hang out in the BitsDuJour exhibition booth on Friday night. We had a lot of familiar faces and some new ones stop by, a really great night.



We had some tasty "bytes" on offer on the exhibition night too.



Nico chats with Oliver Grahl, who tops the BitsDuJour leaderboard of top sellers for PDF Annotator



Mike Dulin cracks jokes at the ASP Luncheon.



Most of the e-commerce providers were on hand at the SIC this year. We caught up with the new e-commerce company UpClick.



Rik Roberts shows how a real man should perform at the Shareware Industry Awards.
Posted by Nico Westerdale at 3:16 PM
1 comments:

Gary said...
The 19th annual Software Industry Conference will be held this year in Dallas, Texas at the Hyatt Regency DFW, July 15-17, 2010. The conference runs each year from Thursday through Saturday. It is designed for both beginners and experienced Micro ISVs and internet marketers. At SIC you can go to sessions on current software and internet marketing topics, take part in web site and marketing tutorials, participate in networking opportunities, attend Exhibit Night, and mingle with your peers at the Gala Networking Dinner. For more information on the SIC visit their web site at: http://sic.org

Each year the conference sessions cover a wide variety of topics of prime importance to Micro ISVs, software entrepreneurs, and internet marketers. Imagine having your web site dissected by experts during a live critique. Get immediate answers to why your Buy Now button doesn't convert! Looking for practical money saving tips on how to manage your Google Ad Words campaign? Confused about code signing? We offer sessions that cover these topics and many, many more. Exhibit Night gives you the opportunity to actually meet and discuss your service needs with leading industry suppliers..

If you are interested in speaking at the conference to an audience of hundreds of Micro ISVs, here is your chance. Use the link below to build and submit an abstract on the topic you want to speak about. Feel free to pass the PDF on to anyone you think might be interested in speaking at the conference.

http://sic.org/files/SIC-2010-Call_for_Papers.pdf

Don't be left out! This is you chance to meet other Micro ISVs many of whom have been successfully building and marketing software since well before the internet appeared. If you are new to internet marketing this is your chance to learn all you can. If you are already an expert- meet other experts who have problems similar to your own. Most Micro ISVs work in isolation. This is your chance to network with your peers. Don't miss it!
February 12, 2010 at 12:09 PM

