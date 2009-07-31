Friday, July 31, 2009
Software Industry Conference 2009
This year's 2009 Software Industry Conference was no disappointment. With some great speakers and great company it was an excellent chance to put some faces to names that we knew only by email and newsgroup postings.
This year we spent a lot of time talking in the hospitality suites, here's who was on hand:
Nico and Roger hang out in the BitsDuJour exhibition booth on Friday night. We had a lot of familiar faces and some new ones stop by, a really great night.
We had some tasty "bytes" on offer on the exhibition night too.
Nico chats with Oliver Grahl, who tops the BitsDuJour leaderboard of top sellers for PDF Annotator
Mike Dulin cracks jokes at the ASP Luncheon.
Most of the e-commerce providers were on hand at the SIC this year. We caught up with the new e-commerce company UpClick.
Rik Roberts shows how a real man should perform at the Shareware Industry Awards.
This year we spent a lot of time talking in the hospitality suites, here's who was on hand:
- Association of Shareware Professionals
- Avangate
- cleverbridge
- Digital River
- Shareware Promotions Ltd.
- Softonic
- Tucows
Posted by Nico Westerdale at 3:16 PM
Labels: conferences, shareware
1 comments:
Each year the conference sessions cover a wide variety of topics of prime importance to Micro ISVs, software entrepreneurs, and internet marketers. Imagine having your web site dissected by experts during a live critique. Get immediate answers to why your Buy Now button doesn't convert! Looking for practical money saving tips on how to manage your Google Ad Words campaign? Confused about code signing? We offer sessions that cover these topics and many, many more. Exhibit Night gives you the opportunity to actually meet and discuss your service needs with leading industry suppliers..
If you are interested in speaking at the conference to an audience of hundreds of Micro ISVs, here is your chance. Use the link below to build and submit an abstract on the topic you want to speak about. Feel free to pass the PDF on to anyone you think might be interested in speaking at the conference.
http://sic.org/files/SIC-2010-Call_for_Papers.pdf
Don't be left out! This is you chance to meet other Micro ISVs many of whom have been successfully building and marketing software since well before the internet appeared. If you are new to internet marketing this is your chance to learn all you can. If you are already an expert- meet other experts who have problems similar to your own. Most Micro ISVs work in isolation. This is your chance to network with your peers. Don't miss it!
