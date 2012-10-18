Software Marketing Resource Articles: What to Look Out for When Marketing Your New Software You wrote the code, now how do you sell it?

What to Look Out for When Marketing Your New Software

You have invested your heart and soul into your latest piece of software. You are proud of your achievement but even more than that you are sure that you have created something that the world needs. However, this is where the real work starts – getting the word out amongst your target users that there is a new kid on the block and he not only deserves to be given a chance but must be given a chance, because it’s their loss if they are not going to use your product.



Such arrogance will not be tolerated when marketing your software but if you don’t believe in yourself and your “baby” then who will? There are many things of which you must be aware when marketing your new software, starting with the old adage that if it seems too good to be true, it usually is.



In many respects, the marketing profession is the polar opposite of the software developer profession. Marketers are usually brash, big talking salesmen – the antithesis of programmers. And although there are many reputable practitioners, there are also fly by nighters who will promise the earth and deliver little. Do not be swayed by a pushy, fast talking software marketer. Take your time, do your research, and make sure that they not only talk the talk but also walk the walk.



As a software developer, you may be best sticking with people of your own kind – software developers. There are software developers who have developed successful products, crossed the chasm, and incorporated a marketing arm to their business plan. By bundling your software offering with their product you can leverage off their already established marketing capabilities and captive market. These people will speak your language and appreciate your situation. It is almost always easier to deal with such people.



Another marketing ploy is to offer you access to Tier 1 advertisers. Not every company is capable of providing this caliber of advertiser. Being associated with such advertisers gives your product a credibility that it so desperately needs when entering the market. Similarly, they guarantee that your software will remain pristine. This means that when it is downloaded, it will not be with unwelcome additions such as malware, spyware, and the like.



Marketing your new software can be and should be a positive experience. Be cautious, do your due diligence, and trust your instincts, and the marketing of your new software should be as successful as the software itself.



